A round-up of the main talking points from the French Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton moved back into the lead of the championship with a comfortable win at Paul Ricard.

Shock: The amount of overtakes during the race. The DRS zones have made it much easier these days, but there were genuine concerns of a processional race coming into this one. The first-lap drama, which shuffled up the pack early on, probably helped matters a bit...

Shocker: This has to be Sebastian Vettel's clumsy collision with Valtteri Bottas at Turn 1. It earned him a five-second penalty he served later, but the bigger punishment was the fact it left him with a damaged front wing and forced him into a pit stop at the end of the first lap. Like Bottas, it ruined his chances of a podium and saw him lose some valuable ground to eventual winner Lewis Hamilton in the championship fight.

Vettel has been in great form this year but at two of the races Hamilton has won -- Baku first, and now Paul Ricard this weekend -- he's made costly errors which have cost him a far bigger haulage of points than necessary.

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Sacré bleu: Two of the grid's three French drivers had retired by the end of the first lap. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly collided at Turn 4, while fellow Frenchman Romain Grosjean was the unfortunate victim of a punt by Vettel, who was struggling with a damaged car.

Fred-d'oh: A miserable weekend for McLaren ended in a miserable retirement on the final lap for Fernando Alonso, who appeared to have picked up a car issue in the closing laps. Alonso was a grumpy man throughout the race having been at the lower end of the timing screens for the entire afternoon. With such a turbulent weekend, the last thing the team needs right now is four races in the next five weeks.

Vettel and Bottas collided on the opening lap of the race, leaving both drivers with damage. BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

Ridiculous trophy alert: The French Grand Prix podium trophies are... interesting. All weekend journalist have wondered why there was a giant red Donkey Kong statue on the podium.

On Sunday, we saw what the top three were given -- miniature gorillas, painted in the French colours of red white and blue, holding a mini Pirelli tyre above their heads. Turns out they were designed by a local artist, but they hardly scream Vive le France.

Overtake of the race: Bottas' charge back through the field included a lovely overtake on Force India's Sergio Perez around the outside of Turn 2, a fully-committed move that was impressive despite his car's pace advantage.

He can split this award with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who executed a good pass on Vettel on lap 34 after forcing the Ferrari driver into a mistake on the edge of the hairpin.