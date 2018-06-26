ESPN's Jennie Gow discusses three things we have learnt from the 2018 French Grand Prix straight from the airport tarmac. (1:30)

A round-up of the best radio soundbites from the French Grand Prix, which featured an irritated Romain Grosjean and more frustration for Fernando Alonso.

"Get out of here! Get out of here quick!"

After Marcus Ericsson's crash at the end of FP1, the back of his Sauber caught fire rather dramatically, prompting this concerned message from the pit wall.

"Well done, we are in Q3, Q3 -- P10."

"Woohoo!"

Charles Leclerc was the undoubted star of qualifying, dragging Sauber into Q3 for the first time since 2015. The Ferrari junior driver would convert that into a point the following day -- his chances of driving a red car in 2019 seem to be growing every week.

"I touched with Vettel. I hope he has damage. Stupid move!"

Fernando Alonso complains after being nudged into a spin by Sebastian Vettel. The Ferrari driver's car survived without the damage Alonso was hoping for.

"Mate I just got pushed off track again by Bottas. I don't know what is going on today."

It wouldn't be a race weekend without hearing an irritated radio message from Haas' Romain Grosjean: the French Grand Prix edition came after Valtteri Bottas forced him wide at the hairpin while charging back through the field in the opening stages.

"Mate, I have no brakes, no tyres, we are out of the points. I mean I will try to do whatever but I don't care too much."

Alonso was in one of his irritable moods for much of the race and seemed ready to throw in the towel when McLaren gave him advice on how best to win the battle for 14th he was in with Sauber's Marcus Ericsson.

McLaren hasn't scored points since the Spanish Grand Prix in early May. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

"I have no power... No power... Aaaargh, come on!"

A disbelieving Carlos Sainz reacts to the Renault issue his car suffered in the final laps, robbing him of a well-deserved sixth position at the team's home race. A late Virtual Safety Car would help him cling on to eighth.

"Get in there Lewis. You just keep pushing the line. Well done."

Lewis Hamilton is congratulated on a flawless weekend by his Mercedes race engineer Peter Bonnington...

"Great work guys. So happy for England as well! It's a beautiful Sunday."

...And then gives a nod to England's successful day in the World Cup as he celebrates a victory which put him back in the lead of the world championship.