SPIELBERG, Austria -- Kimi Raikkonen gave a vintage Kimi Raikkonen response to questions about rumours of a switch to McLaren for 2019.

Media reports this week have suggested Raikkonen is the latest big-name driver McLaren has sounded out about a race seat next season. The British team is evaluating its options in case Fernando Alonso decides not to renew his deal and switch to IndyCar, with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo also approached in recent weeks.

It appears Raikkonen, who drove for McLaren between 2002 and 2006, is another back-up plan. The monosyllabic Finn was in his usual form when asked to address the latest rumours during Thursday's press conference for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

"I spoke to them for sure, but in the past when I was there," Raikkonen said. "I have zero interest to get involved in all the nonsense, in my view.

After a long pause, he then smiled and said: "You would like to know, would you? You can take it how you want. I don't really think you ask our opinions on a lot of things you write anyway. It goes either way, you can put it yes or no. You usually write what you decide to, whether it's true or not."

Since re-joining Ferrari for a second stint in 2014, Raikkonen has spent the middle of every season answering questions about his future. This time is no different, with the impressive form of Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc at Sauber also adding fuel to the rumours that the Italian team might replace the 2007 world champion.

When asked if he still intended to see out his career at Ferrari, he said: "I don't know really. I said in 2007 that I would finish with Ferrari and obviously at some point it didn't' look like that and now it looks like again.

"You never know what comes afterwards. We'll see, as always. A lot of talk. I'm not really happy to comment on those, everyone will see at some point what happens. Including me. So let's wait and see."

"I think I've been in this situation many times. We'll know before next year, it's a pretty normal situation."