SPIELBERG, Austria -- A round-up of the main talking points from qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, where Valtteri Bottas took pole as Red Bull's drivers squabbled over the radio.

Shock: Romain Grosjean beating a Red Bull to sixth position on the grid. Haas' pace has looked good all weekend, but usually the American team is in the 'best of the rest' behind the lead trio. Red Bull made a mess of qualifying (see below) at the end, but it's a much-needed result for the under-form Grosjean.

Shocker: This one has to go to Marcus Ericsson, who qualified a full 0.5s off his Sauber teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc is doing a very impressive job at Sauber but its hard to gauge just how good he is currently performing when Ericsson is so consistently off his pace.

Red Bull (in)discipline Red Bull's strategy will be picked apart after that one. Ricciado was furious, saying he was used all three times to "punch a hole" in the air for teammate Max Verstappen.

Team radio revealed Verstappen refused to obey a Red Bull order overtake Ricciardo to return the favour late in the session, claiming it was a show of "discipline". Whatever it was, it hampered Ricciardo's session and saw him qualify seventh.

Hungry Bottas back on form: Valtteri Bottas needed that. His enthusiastic celebratory message over the radio said it all -- he might look likely to be staying at Mercedes for 2019, but the Finn is in desperate need of a win to propel himself back towards the title fight. After securing pole, he claimed he felt "hungrier than anyone" to be on the top step of the podium.

Race prediction: Bottas was very strong from pole last year and I'm backing him to beat Hamilton to the win tomorrow. Mercedes' pace has been good here all week, so I think Sebastian Vettel is going to have to settle for the final step on the podium.