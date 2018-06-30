After securing pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas has his sights on winning his first race of 2018.

The Finn edged out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by just 0.019s after setting two blistering laps in the final part of qualifying. Bottas has yet to win a race in 2018 and he's keen to make up for missed opportunities from earlier in the season.

"It's a small circuit, that's why we have such small gaps, but it's actually not an easy circuit to get right even though there are just seven proper corners,'' Bottas said after securing his first pole position of the season. "For us it's quite easy to make a mistake. Getting a good first good run helps, so I had a good one in the bank and could go for it in the second lap.

"No need to be a hero in Turn 1 and then go for it. I can guarantee I'm more hungry for a win than anyone else on the grid now I'm really going to go for it.''

Bottas' pole in Austria is his second at the Red Bull and the fifth of his career. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Bottas took the win in 2017 after making a storming start from pole position. His start was so good even his rivals questioned whether he jumped it at the time, but it was found to be completely legal.

When asked about how he will tackle lap one, Bottas replied: "You know, I think it's a relatively short run into Turn 1, so I think you just need a normal start, but, of course, you always try to get a good one. To actually lose or gain a position at the start here, you need to have quite a big difference between starts, so I'm aiming for a good start.''