ESPN rounds up all the reaction from up and down the Spielberg paddock following qualifying for the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton (2nd): "This is a great result for the team, I'm really happy for us to have a 1-2. Congratulations to Valtteri, he did a better job today. He went a completely different way with the set-up and maybe in hindsight I should have gone that direction as well. I'm really grateful for all the hard work from everyone at the factory, they've helped us to improve the car, move forward and lock out the front row - it's quite a privilege to be in that position. You can't really follow here, so there usually isn't a lot of overtaking but we will see if the three DRS zones will make a difference. Ferrari will start on the UltraSoft tyres whereas Red Bull and us will start on the SuperSofts so that will be interesting. There is a bit of a performance difference between those tyres, so keeping Sebastian behind at the start will be difficult, but I will give it everything I could. It's going to be close tomorrow, but we're in a good position for the race."

Valtteri Bottas (1st): "It feels really good to get my first pole position of the season. I like this track a lot; last year I had a good weekend here and this year the weekend has started well again. It's a tricky circuit; there are only seven real corners on this track, but you can get them wrong very easily and lose a lot of time. For me it helped a lot that my first lap in Q3 was really good, so I could build on that in the second run. I will look at the data in detail to see where there is further room for improvement. The car felt really well-balanced today, so I can't imagine why it wouldn't feel that way tomorrow. We have had very mixed races lately, so I hope that I can get a good start and fight for the win. We have shown that we are quick here and have a really strong package, so we need a nice, clean race to turn our qualifying result into points. It's nice to have a good result, but this was only qualifying, and it's the race that counts."

Ferrari

ERWIN SCHERIAU/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel (3rd): "I'm sorry for Carlos. It was never my intention to ruin his lap. You can't see well straight back in the mirrors, with the rear wing and everything, and this time I was not told that he was coming. As for my qualifying, I think I had another tenth in my pocket today, but probably not enough to become a threat. In my first run in Q3 I knew I had to ramp it up, so I pushed very hard and made a small mistake that turned into a big snap, so I tried to recover concentration for my last attempt, which is always difficult, and probably held something back a little bit. Now let's focus on the race tomorrow".

Kimi Raikkonen (4th): "Obviously, it's not the ideal result, but it's a rather decent one. It has been a pretty straightforward and consistent day. I struggled a little bit with understeer in the last few corners to get the car to turn and carry the speed into the corner, but apart from that it was ok. For sure there are always things to improve and you can always go faster; today we did our best, but it was not enough. Tomorrow is a different day, we know that sometimes qualifying is different from the race. We'll start on different tires to our competitors, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out. This is quite a special circuit, lap time is very short so we expect everybody to be very close. As for overtaking, it's supposed to be easier with an additional DRS zone. Let's hope we have a stronger day on Sunday".

Red Bull

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Max Verstappen (5th): "The car felt a bit better today, in Q1 and Q2 it felt quicker but we just didn't make the step needed in Q3. All weekend we have been chasing the balance of the car so this means we are not as close as we would like. This not only effects Qualifying but also our long run pace. We have it in a better window than yesterday so hopefully we can gain a bit more for tomorrow. We were down on speed on the straight even though I was running minimal downforce. I think there was a little gain from the engine mode we now have but nothing really obvious and I need to go away and look into the data to see how much we gained. I don't think it is fully optimised yet so hopefully there is more to come. In Q3 there was a bit of confusion between Daniel and myself. Last weekend I was ahead in the session and this weekend Daniel was ahead, that is the pre-planned strategy race by race so I kept to that. They asked me to overtake him but as I said, the plan was to remain behind so I stuck to it. As we managed to get three runs in it meant it was quite a rushed Q3 but at the end of the day I followed the plan. It looks like the step Mercedes made in Paul Ricard has put them a little bit further ahead, we will have better tracks for us to come which I'm sure will mean we are closer to them and will be able to compete."

Daniel Ricciardo (7th): "That wasn't my best Qualifying, that's for sure. In the heat of the moment I felt like I could have been treated more fairly, but I've had a few discussions since with Christian and my engineer and I can see the full picture now. I spoke a little bit with my engineer about it before Qualifying but I guess as a team it wasn't discussed. From the team's point of view once we got into Qualifying and Q3 and they saw us playing cat and mouse they probably thought, what is going on and this is not what we talked about. In my mind in the car, it was obvious that I wanted a run where I was getting a tow instead of giving a tow. Maybe if we had talked it over beforehand we could have done it differently. For that last run I thought I would get a chance to get a tow, but I guess by that point I didn't want to push the air again and Max didn't want to give me a tow. From his point of view we didn't talk about it beforehand, so he thought, I'm staying where I am. The competitor in both of us is not wanting to give an inch. I'm not mad at Max for that but in the heat of the moment I was frustrated. Your teammate is the first guy you want to beat so everyone is out there for themselves and everyone knows that. We have a policy where we alternate who leaves the garage first race by race. Luck of the draw this week meant I was out of the garage first, but I was hoping I wouldn't have to do it for every run. We haven't been that quick here anyway and we are losing more on the straights than we thought, so when I could see I was even losing to myself on the straights, I was just thinking how am I going to be up there in Qualifying. In Q3 the balance was actually pretty good and in the high speed we are at the limit of the grip, but we just don't have a fast package on this track. There are no points for Qualifying so let's see what we can do tomorrow in the race."

Force India

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Esteban Ocon (11th): "A place in Q3 was just out of reach today. We were missing a tenth or two to make the difference because the middle of the grid is very close. It's not been the easiest weekend and we have struggled to find the pace, especially over a single lap. I think the developments we have coming for the future races will give us the boost we need. The positive thing about P11 is that we have a free choice of tyres tomorrow and can start the race on new tyres. For tomorrow I'm only looking forward and aiming for points."

Sergio Perez (17th): "I am disappointed to go out of qualifying so early today. It was definitely not the result we were expecting. We were close to making Q2 but in the end we fell just short. I found so much traffic in the last sector of my final and the time I lost kept me out of Q2. We didn't maximise our performance and paid the price for it. With these small margins, we had to be perfect to progress and that wasn't the case today. I feel we made some good steps forward with the car this weekend, even though we weren't able to show it today, and we will give everything to try and recover some points tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer, Chief operating officer: "On such a short lap we always see a very tight grid with small margins between the cars, especially in the middle of the pack. P11 represents a decent effort by Esteban and keeps us in the fight for points tomorrow. Sergio has been struggling more with the balance of the car and he was caught out by the traffic this afternoon. With a grid penalty for Leclerc, we expect Sergio to move up a position to start from P16. We have solid race pace so I think there's all to play for tomorrow and I will be disappointed if we don't come away with some points."

Williams

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sergey Sirotkin (18th): "It was a disappointing qualifying. I think it was one of those cases where we could improve from practice and put the car more together and still improve it through qualifying. We had the pace to get through into Q2 even with the tiny margins in it, but my out-lap was strongly compromised with the traffic. Despite this, I was able to improve my time on the first half of lap, before the yellow flag. After the yellow flag we had to abort the lap as there were a lot of cars ahead of me. Looking ahead to tomorrow, our long run pace in FP2 was promising so I am ready for tomorrow."

Lance Stroll (15th): "I am pretty happy with getting into Q2. Looking back at it, I think there was more in it, as we only had one set of tyres because we put three sets on in Q1, which isn't normally what our run plan is. But this time we just wanted to put all our effort into getting out of Q1, which put us on the back foot for Q2. I think we missed out a little bit on the balance in Q2, as with some of the track improvement I think we could have probably put some more front wing on it and that would have helped us gain some more positions. However, all in all I think we have to be pretty satisfied with getting into Q2 and it is a step in the right direction."

Paddy Lowe, chief technical officer: "The team did some good work yesterday which allowed us some changes overnight. We made some progress with the balance and stability of the car, which I think we saw today. Some great laps from Lance helped get us into Q2, and Sergey could have most probably done the same if Leclerc had not caused a yellow flag on his final lap. Overall, we are in much better positions for the race than we were in France, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve tomorrow in the race. Finally, I'd like to say well done to the drivers and team for a great job so far this weekend."

Renault

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg (10th): "We did well to get into the top ten today. I'm not so happy with qualifying, so I'm hoping for better in the race tomorrow. It's a short track here, and if you don't have a good balance with the car it's difficult to extract all the pace over one lap. We'll be aiming to look after the tyres tomorrow, as 71 laps is going to be pretty gruelling with so many corners. There's a lot of energy going through the rubber, so we need to be smart during the race."

Carlos Sainz (9th): "Today we managed to overcome our main limitations from yesterday and the car felt better. We had a strong qualifying and I'm happy to be P9 in the end, it was the best result possible today. We'll be aiming to go forwards at the start tomorrow and hopefully we'll have extra race pace to fight for good points. Overtaking is always difficult here, but there are three DRS zones, so let's see what that brings."

Toro Rosso

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brendon Hartley (19th): "Not a good qualifying, I was out of Q1 and three-tenths of a second off my team-mate. It hasn't really been a clean weekend, I had some of the new aero updates yesterday which didn't go 100% to plan, but then I think we got on top of it today. I damaged my front wing in FP3 which meant I ran the old wing in Qualifying. It was a decision made right before the session because of lack of spare parts, so I ran a bit of a hybrid between specs, of course it was not ideal but today Pierre did a better job and the new front wing would not have given me 3 tenths but may have helped to squeeze through to Q2. My last lap wasn't particularly clean and I got too close to the car in front trying to get a slipstream. The midfield is very tight and 1 tenth faster would have got me through to Q2. I am disappointed with P19 but will fight in tomorrow."

Pierre Gasly (12th): "It was a good day, we looked more competitive than we did last week in Paul Ricard, which is positive. We still need to work a bit harder and find more performance to fight with the guys in Q3, but I'm happy with the lap I did and I think we maximised the package we had. The car felt good, I think in terms of chassis things are looking quite positive, but we know with the straight line speed we are still a bit behind Mercedes and Ferrari, so overall we made a good step but there's still work to be done. However, P12 is not a bad place to start the race tomorrow because we will have the freedom to choose the tyres."

Toyoharu Tanabe, Honda F1 Technical Director: "Looking at our pace in the other sessions, we had hoped to make it through to Q3 this afternoon. But with a very competitive midfield, Pierre just missed the cut to Q3 by two tenths of a second. Nevertheless, our long run pace in free practice looked quite competitive and we will plan our strategy thoroughly with the team tonight, so let's hope we can have a stronger race and aim for some points tomorrow."

Haas

Haas will see its cars start the Austrian Grand Prix from fifth and eighth on the grid. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Romain Grosjean (6th): "It was a really good qualifying. We produced some good setup work on the car and we've built our pace through the weekend. I'm very happy we could get into Q3 using only one set (of tyres) in Q2. It meant we could have more fun and play around in Q3. I was happy with the car. It all went very well, and the balance was great. I was hoping we'd stay in P4. I was thinking, 'Come on, that can stay there.' The truth is that other teams are faster, but I'm very proud to be in between the two Red Bulls, and I'm happy that Kevin is P8. We've got both cars in the top 10 for the race tomorrow and, hopefully, we get some points."

Kevin Magnussen (8th): "I think the team did a really good job today with the car being so good. Romain did a really good lap, and we've been quick all day. I think P6 and P8 are pretty good starting positions for tomorrow. We'll see how Sunday goes. Our pace yesterday in FP2 on the long runs was pretty good. We'll take what we can get, but we need to get those points. We're going to keep our feet on the ground and see what we can get tomorrow."

Guenther Steiner, team boss: "Obviously, it was a very good result for us. Thanks to the drivers, and to the whole team, for a fantastic job. They can be proud of what they've achieved today. We're now looking forward to the race tomorrow."

McLaren

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Stoffel Vandoorne (16th): "It was a very tight session, and didn't go perfectly for me.

"I didn't have any particular issues this afternoon. We changed a lot on the car yesterday, but we left it alone today - but it still felt a little different from one set of tyres to another, which was hard to explain. Maybe it's the tyre preparation, or other cars doing warm-up laps before starting their push-laps.

"Everyone who's touched those yellow sausage-kerbs has broken bits of their car. Even in qualifying this afternoon, a bit broke off my car - and I didn't even touch any of the kerbs. They're quite harsh: I don't see the reason for putting them there: if you're going that far onto the run-off, you're losing time anyway.

"Qualifying was more or less what we expected - we'll see tomorrow what the race brings."

Fernando Alonso (14th): "We did our best in qualifying today, and I think we maximised the package, but this is not where we want to be.

"Tomorrow, we need to aim for points by thinking about the best strategy. We have a free choice of starting-tyre and all possibilities are open for us. I'm relatively optimistic.

"On my final lap, I was two tenths slower than on my previous lap; for the final two corners, I said to myself, 'let's try and do this flat out, in case I can recover those tenths' but that was over the limit...

"We had some fun today and the car was good to drive, but this still isn't the position we want, and we need to keep improving."

Eric Boullier, McLaren racing director: "After three tricky practice sessions, which were spent either testing experimental parts, chasing the car's balance or replacing bodywork damaged on the unforgiving exit kerbs, we'd hoped for a somewhat more straightforward qualifying session.

"While our qualifying pace was more or less what we expected this afternoon, we damaged a few more components over those kerbs. We're evaluating contingencies, and are already looking to fly out some additional spares overnight to ensure we have a useable stock for the race tomorrow.

"It's disappointing to be outside the top 10, but the margins are tight around here, and both drivers will fight hard for positions tomorrow."

Sauber

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc (13th): "In general, it was a positive day for us. Our pace is quite good and we completed the programme we had planned. It was productive for us to test the different tyres we have for the weekend. I really enjoy driving on this track, and it is a good experience to complete my first laps in a Formula 1 car here. We are looking at our data and making sure we can have a strong performance during tomorrow's sessions. Let's see what will be possible."

Marcus Ericsson (20th): "We completed a good number of laps and ran on all of the three tyre compounds for the weekend. We built on what we learned in France last weekend, with a set-up that suits my driving style well. We were in the midfield today, which is positive. Tonight, we will work on optimising everything, so that we can have a strong performance tomorrow."

Pirelli

Mario Isola, head of car racing: "The short lap meant that we had a very close qualifying session as we expected, especially in the midfield. For the same reason, there's not a big difference between the compounds here, which - together with low degradation - opens up a number of different strategic possibilities. With Mercedes and Red Bull starting on the slightly slower supersoft tyre, among the rest of the top 10 on ultrasoft, we should see an interesting first stint tomorrow in particular. We expect mainly a one-stop race but we are likely to have a few variations on that theme, with a wide pit stop window."