SPIELBERG, Austria -- Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has confirmed his drivers are free to race at Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after Valtteri Bottas took pole position ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

A series of unlucky incidents earlier in the season have cut Bottas 53 points adrift of Hamilton in the drivers' championship, but he took pole position ahead of his teammate on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring.

A grid penalty dropped Hamilton's closest title rival, Sebastian Vettel, to sixth on the grid, creating an opportunity for Mercedes to hammer home Hamilton's advantage with a win on Sunday. But Wolff said the championship situation is not yet a factor in how the team conducts itself in races and Bottas would have an equal opportunity to win on Sunday.

"We've discussed that internally already and we are at race nine and there is a long way to go, so I think we owe it to the fans -- and also it is the racing mindset we have -- that we won't be playing for the drivers' championship in June or July," he said. "Towards the end of the season going towards the last third of the championship, if you can see there is a solid amount for one of the drivers it is the unfortunate situation in every racing team that you need to look at the situation, but not now."

Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

After Mercedes was beaten by Ferrari at one of its strongest circuits in Montreal last month, Wolff said it was crucial it wins in Austria on Sunday.

"Yes, you need to score points on the track where your car and drivers work well and that is why Montreal was a bit of a blow for us because we were expected to build a cushion of points but we were unable to do that. Tomorrow is absolutely an important day, a front-row lockout is nice but we need the points on Sunday."

Asked why Mercedes had been so dominant in Austria, Wolff added: "Spielberg has treated us well in the past as we've won four out of four races so you can say the track always suited the car and the drivers. We want to beat Ferrari on track -- you can also see that Montreal was also our track in the past but we were unable to win the race there because we lacked performance and the others brought their engine upgrades but we couldn't.

"It is that one or two tenths that make all the difference here. In Le Castellet and now we brought the engine upgrade and we brought the chassis upgrade and that has given us a little buffer again. So the development race is going to continue and you need to bring performance possibly to every race if you can."