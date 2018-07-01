Look back on a thrilling first lap of the Austrian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton jumps into the lead. (2:32)

Kimi Raikkonen has no issue with Max Verstappen's move on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix.

After initially challenging the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the opening part of the first lap at the Red Bull Ring, Raikkonen became under-threat from Max Verstappen, who got the run on the Finn on the approach to the fast left-hander of Turn 7. The Dutchman got past after his right-front tyre came into contact with Raikkonen's left-rear, forcing him wide in the process.

The move was ultimately deemed legal by the stewards and it later proved decisive for the win with Verstappen narrowly beating Raikkonen to the chequered flag. When asked about the events of lap one and Verstappen's move, he replied: "I think there was a lot happening on the first lap.

"I think a little bit sideways into... or lost the line a little bit into six and then Max... obviously, we were pretty close to each other, I think the car in front of me, the Mercedes, disturbed a bit... like the downforce and then obviously it got the run and I tried to hang on on the outside but I got a little bit sideways because I guess we touched a little bit and lost a place.

"I think we got the best out of it and not taking each out and still fighting in that kind of corner that is fast speed and not very easy to stay next to each other when you try. That's what happens sometimes. Not ideal for me but it was still fair enough.''

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Verstappen agreed and reckoned it was hard but fair racing.

"It was hard racing but good racing,'' he said. ''I think Kimi is experienced enough to handle the situation well. We had a little touch but I think it's also good for the sport.''