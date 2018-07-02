Pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas and championship leader Lewis Hamilton suffered unexpected ends to their races at the Austrian Grand Prix. (1:41)

Valtteri Bottas has described his recent run of bad luck in 2018 as a ''bad joke''.

The Finn has arguably been Formula One's unluckiest driver in 2018 with his recent retirement in Austria the latest dose of bad luck. Most notably, he had been on for the win in Baku before picking up a puncture in the closing laps while at Paul Ricard, he was taken out by Sebastian Vettel at the first corner of the opening lap.

Bottas' failure to make the chequered at the Red Bull Ring means he now sits sixth in the drivers' championship, 54 points behind championship leader Vettel.

"The luck I'm having this year feels like a bit of a bad joke at the moment,'' Bottas said. "My start was not ideal. I had quite a bit of wheelspin and there was less grip than we expected, so I dropped a few places.

"Going into Turn 3, I could recover two places and was back in second place. After that the car felt strong, we were running well, but then I suddenly experienced a loss of hydraulic pressure.

"There was nothing I could have done to prevent the DNF. I guess it was just not meant to be today - but one day it will be."

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg -- the man Bottas replaced in 2017 -- took to Twitter after the race to show his support.