Brendan Hartley goes into the barriers coming into Brooklands following a suspension failure in his Toro Rosso. (1:48)

SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- Brendon Hartley has been declared fit to take part in qualifying after walking away from a huge crash in final practice at the British Grand Prix.

The front-left suspension of Hartley's car failed spectacularly as he approached the braking zone for Brooklands corner, which sits at the end of one of Silverstone's long straights. That left the New Zealander powerless to stop his car flying across the gravel and into the barrier. Replays showed the car was almost flipped over as it came into contact with the gravel on the outside of the corner.

Brendon Hartley walks away from his car after his scary crash in the opening stages of the final practice session for the British Grand Prix. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Hartley immediately jumped out of his car and went to the Silverstone medical centre for a precautionary check-up, where he was given the all-clear to continue driving. As a precaution, Toro Rosso kept Hartley's teammate Pierre Gasly in the garage for the rest of the session as it worked on understanding what had happened.

Toro Rosso has confirmed its investigation is ongoing. On top of that, the team faces a repair job to ensure Hartley's car is ready for qualifying, which starts at 2pm local time.