SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- Kimi Raikkonen believes he had the pace to secure pole position at the British Grand Prix after missing out on the top spot in qualifying by 0.098s.

Raikkonen will start third on Sunday's grid after qualifying 0.054s off teammate Sebastian Vettel, but believes he could easily be two places higher and ahead of Lewis Hamilton after showing promising pace throughout qualifying.

"I'm not really satisfied," he said. "I think I had all the tools today to be faster but I locked the front wheel going into Turn 16 on the last lap.

"For sure I gave away enough time there to be on the front, but that's how it goes."

Raikkonen hadn't been beaten by Vettel at Silverstone before this year's race. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

With 30C sunshine forecast for Sunday's race, Raikkonen is hoping Ferrari will be able to take on Hamilton on Sunday.

"I think my car should be good for tomorrow. It will be hot, so it will not be an easy in the race with the tyres and many different things can happen in there. But we're aiming for the top, for sure."