Mercedes says Ferrari incidents are either 'deliberate or incompetence'

SILVERSTONE, U.K -- Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit out at Ferrari after another race which saw the two championship contending teams collide on the opening lap.

After losing the lead off the line, British Grand Prix polesitter Lewis Hamilton was pitched into a spin by Kimi Raikkonen at Turn 2; at the French Grand Prix two weeks ago Valtteri Bottas was hit from behind by Sebastian Vettel at the first corner. Vettel's error was punished with a five-second penalty, while Raikkonen earned double that amount which he served at his first pit-stop.

On the podium after the race Hamilton suggested the run of accidents were "interesting tactics" from Ferrari, something Wolff said is a judgement that is open for discussion.

When asked what he thought about the incident, he told Sky Sports: "A racing incident. Unfortunate because Le Castellet first time we got taken out and now it is the second time we got taken out.

"It is a lot of constructor points. In [technical director] James Allison's words, 'do you think it is deliberate or incompetence?'. So this leaves us with a judgement."

Despite Hamilton's drive back to second from last, Ferrari's double podium means it has opened up the lead in both championships. Wolff believes the team will regroup in time for its home race at the German Grand Prix.

"Our team did an amazing job this weekend, we have so much support and so much pressure for us all," he said. "Interesting tactics I would say from their side, but we will do what we can to fight them and improve in the next races."