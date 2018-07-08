SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- Fernando Alonso has called the stewards at the British Grand Prix "soft" after they decided not to investigate an incident involving Kevin Magnussen towards the end of the race.

Alonso was battling with Esteban Ocon for seventh position after the second Safety Car period when he went deep at Luffield and left the door open for Magnussen to pass. The Haas driver seized the opportunity, easing Alonso wide on the exit of the corner and forcing the McLaren to dip its wheels in the gravel.

Alonso attempted to fight back at Maggots on the same lap but was cut off by Magnussen before finally passed the Haas into Turn 3 on the final lap of the race.

"The incident was at Turn 7, I went around the outside and when I came back to the normal line I was pushed off, into the gravel," Alonso said. "We've been told you have to leave room for the other car but some don't and nothing happens.

"And then, as we were stuck behind a big group there was no possibility to attack those at the front of that group. I think we lost at least one place, but at the end we finished ahead of Magnussen, anyway."

Alonso felt the incident should have been investigated but said he was pleased to regain the position on the final lap to finish eighth.

"He fought hard, like he always does, and the FIA was a little soft today, in my opinion. It was fine as in the last lap I could re-overtake him, so in the end there was maybe not a big difference in terms of position, so I'm happy for that, happy with the position, and with getting more points for the team."