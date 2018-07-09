Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits he's getting frustrated with Romain Grosjean's tendency to get involved in incidents.

After scoring his first points of the season in Austria, Haas was hopeful it was a turning point in his season. Grosjean -- who had crashed during Friday practice -- collided with teammate Kevin Magnussen on the first lap and then crashed out of the race after a collision with Carlos Sainz in the closing stages. The incident with Magnussen had already relegated both Haas cars down the order at a race it had looked set to be the fourth best team again.

"I wouldn't call this bad luck,'' Steiner said. "It's a little bit frustrating. We all hoped for him that we are going uphill and now we are down again in the dumps and we need to get out of it again. We will get out of it. It's always hard work.

"We should put our hard work into scoring points instead of getting up again. We should be up and trying to hit high but at the moment we are using a lot of energy just trying to get out of the dumps. Always chasing instead of trying to move ahead.''

Grosjean has finished in the points just once in 2018. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Steiner says he will continue to support Grosjean but warns it could reach the 'tipping point' with the Frenchman's future at the team still not sorted for 2019.

"And I will be [supportive] because that is what I need to be because we want to succeed as a team, I don't know where the tipping point is. I am are not there yet but at some stage, as I said before we need to stop losing points., that is the tipping point.

"We can't keep on doing this. We are through half of the season and we must have lost a lot of points because of our own mistakes and that is not actually acceptable.