Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crashed at turn three of the British Grand Prix causing him to go from pole position to last place. (1:23)

2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has dismissed the idea that Kimi Raikkonen deliberately hit Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

The first lap collision led to a war of words between Mercedes and Ferrari with both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff questioning Ferrari's tactics, suggesting that it was done deliberately to aid Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari has since responded to these claims, stating the German manufacturer ''should be ashamed'' for making such accusations.

"The answer is pretty simple. 100 percent not on purpose,'' Rosberg said in his latest vlog on his official YouTube channel. "We also saw that in Austria because even there, Kimi is not driving for Sebastian. In Austria, Kimi was second and Sebastian third and there was no letting Sebastian past at all. They didn't even consider that.

"Kimi is driving for his own thing. Kimi was out there and just completely messed it up, braked way too late, locked up and torpedoed into Lewis. It is unusual for Kimi because usually those kind of things don't happen to him. So a bit strange. But definitely not on purpose, and well deserved to get a 10-second penalty and two points."

Hamilton took to Instagram this morning to apologise for his comments and said he had accepted Raikkonen's apology.