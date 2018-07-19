Ride onboard with Nico Rosberg as he took pole position at the German Grand Prix in 2016. (1:37)

Kevin Magnussen is unfazed by Fernando Alonso's complaints over team radio after the pair were embroiled in an intense fight last time out at the British Grand Prix.

The duo fought hard in the closing stages of the race at Silverstone with the Spaniard eventually coming out on top, overtaking Magnussen into Turn 3 on the final lap. Magnussen had defended hard prior to losing the position, pushing the two-time champion off the circuit at Luffield leaving the McLaren driver to complain over team radio: "From what I saw from Magnussen I never saw in my life! He pushed me wide in Turn 7, Turn 11 and Turn 12... It's ridiculous, the FIA. Ridiculous!"

When asked ahead of the German Grand Prix for his thoughts on Alonso's radio comments, Magnussen decided to use a comparison to Brazilian football star Neymar, who was heavily criticised during the 2018 World Cup for theatrical play-acting during games.

"I don't see what he says to the media. I mean he does complain a lot on the radio. You see it in other sports as well, even great athletes like Neymar and stuff, exaggerate a bit.

"I've looked at the racing and I obviously I hear the radio then. It is what it is.''

Magnussen sits ninth in the drivers' championship, a point and a place behind Alonso. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Haas boss Guenther Steiner says the stewards' decision not to investigate Magnussen shows Alonso's complaints were unsubstantiated.

"I think the stewards didn't react to his complaints says it all,'' Steiner said. ''So I don't think I need to comment on that one. For sure Fernando is doing his job, he's one of the best drivers here and he's good in all aspects. He's been here a long time and he knows which button to push. He tries, and for sure he's trying to get the most out for himself. It didn't work at Silverstone.''