As he signs a new deal with Mercedes, take a look at the best facts and stats from Lewis Hamilton's time in Formula One. (1:05)

HOCKENHEIM, Germany -- Daniel Ricciardo admits Red Bull needs strong results at the two races before the summer break if it wants to stay in contention with Mercedes and Ferrari in the 2018 title race.

Ricciardo has failed to return to the podium since his win at the Monaco Grand Prix, scoring just 32 races in the four races since. That's seen him slip 65 points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Although Ricciardo is facing the prospect of engine-related penalties this weekend at the German Grand Prix, next weekend's race in Hungary promises to be one of the team's strongest of the season.

"For sure now we see ourselves as a real outside chance of the championship," Ricciardo said. "But if we could gain some big results over the next two, then it keeps us in. if we lose out, then it is probably putting us out. It could probably change the way we feel about the rest of the year from a confidence point of view.

"So we should have a strong car in Budapest. I don't think it will be to the extent of Monaco. Everyone expected us to dominate and we did. I don't think it will be that strong in Budapest. But we should have a good chance to be close to the win at least."

When asked if he felt like Budapest was the priority, he said: "I want a good race here. Even if I start towards the back I still want to go for it. I feel like the triple header did not treat me that well. So I'd at least like to make this double header good for me. Both heads not just one."

Ricciardo sits fourth in the drivers' championship, two points ahead of Bottas in the Mercedes. Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The Australian driver admitted the likelihood of a strong weekend in Budapest makes Red Bull more inclined to make engine changes in Germany.

"Don't want to risk it [a penalty in Budapest] for a disco biscuit. Ideally, we win next weekend, and suck it up here."