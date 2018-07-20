HOCKENHEIM, Germany -- Valtteri Bottas has signed a new contract with Mercedes just one day after teammate Lewis Hamilton agreed a two-year deal.

Editor's Picks Hamilton signs new contract with Mercedes Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes that will keep him at the team until the end of 2020.

Bottas' deal is for a single season plus an option which will guarantee his stay at the team next year and could see him join Hamilton for a fourth season at the team in 2020. The Finn has secured three victories since joining the team as Nico Rosberg's replacement ahead of the 2017 season.

The news was announced just one hour before the opening practice session for the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

"It is great news that I will be racing for Mercedes in 2019 and it is nice to announce it here in Hockenheim -- not just the home race for Mercedes but also the circuit where I took my first ever single-seater wins back in 2007. This year, with a full winter of preparation, I have been able to make a good step forward -- and I believe that there is still more to come. We have not been so lucky in the races this year but the team knows how I am performing, and this is a great sign of confidence in me and my driving.

Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I enjoy working with the team, and also being team-mates with Lewis -- we have a good relationship, honest and straightforward, and always aiming to get the right results for Mercedes. We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it's good to have the future clear for everybody - it means we can have a full focus on the championship fight. Obviously, my goal is to keep performing at a high level -- and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020 as well."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "We are very pleased to extend Valtteri's contract with Mercedes for another season at least - and to be able to confirm an unchanged driver line-up for 2019, ahead of our home race in Hockenheim. Valtteri's performances have been excellent this season and, if not for our mistakes and his misfortune, he could be leading the drivers' championship at the moment. When we took the decision in favour of Valtteri for 2019, it wasn't just about his undoubted speed and work ethic, but also a question of character.

"His relationship with the team, including Lewis, is open and trusting, without any politics at all. Those are the ingredients you need when you're fighting strong rivals in both championships and they mirror the values inside the team. I am very excited to keep Valtteri in the team and look forward to celebrating many more successes with him."