HOCKENHEIM, Germany -- Daniel Ricciardo is due to start the German Grand Prix from the back of the grid after exceeding the season-long limit for certain power unit components this weekend.

A new MGU-K, energy store and control electronics were fitted to Ricciardo's Red Bull ahead of the first practice session at Hockenheim, meaning he has used three of each component this season. The new parts exceed the limit of two for the year on each component and the resulting grid penalty will total 20 places on the grid.

As a result, Ricciardo will start from the back of the grid regardless of where he qualifies on Saturday. But speaking on Thursday, the Australian said it was better to take a penalty in Germany than the next round in Hungary where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

"Don't want to risk it [a penalty in Budapest] for a disco biscuit," he said on Thursday. "Ideally, we win next weekend, and suck it up here."

All the Ferrari-powered drivers have also fitted new MGU-Ks this weekend but avoid a penalty as it is only their second of the season.