HOCKENHEIM, Germany -- Sebastian Vettel thinks Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull are all in the running for pole position at the German Grand Prix.

Vettel was fourth fastest in final practice but just 0.225s off pacesetter Max Verstappen with the two Mercedes drivers splitting the Ferrari and the Red Bull. The championship leader said he would need to analyse the long-run pace in more detail to get a read on the competitive order but believes the fight for pole position is a three-way fight between the top teams.

"Yeah, especially for one lap," he said. "I haven't seen much of the Red Bulls on the long run. But one lap it definitely is. It seems very close.

"I think it will be crucial to have a solid day tomorrow and a good result. It always helps and that is what we will try to do."

Vettel has not won at the Hockenheimring in his Formula One career. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Vettel is confident his car has more performance if he is able to hook up a cleaner lap.

"We need to see what we find and how we were compared to others. I think we are still missing a little bit in terms of one-lap performance, I think we can improve.

"I wasn't entirely happy with the only lap I had on the ultra-soft [compound tyre], but I think the car was fine and I think we can still gain a bit."