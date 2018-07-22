Sebastian Vettel suffered the worst possible ending to his home Grand Prix as he hit the wall in Germany. (1:26)

Sebastian Vettel says he will have no trouble sleeping following his race-ending error in the latter stages of the German Grand Prix.

Up until the rain period, Vettel had the race under control as he led Valtteri Bottas by over eight seconds. The German then lost control of his Ferrari into the stadium section, ending the race in the barriers in front of his home crowd.

"Well I was in the barrier and realised that I don't get out from there so how do you process as you said?'' Vettel told Sky Sports when asked how would he process the incident. "I don't think it was a huge mistake, a huge impact on the race, because we retired there. But it's not like tonight I'll have difficulties to fall asleep because of what I've done wrong.

''I think it's disappointing because up until that point everything was sweet, but yeah, as I said, we didn't need the rain.''

Vettel has never won the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Despite not finishing in Germany and ultimately surrendering the championship lead to Lewis Hamilton, Vettel is looking at the positives and he believes it has been a positive weekend for Ferrari considering the performance advantage it had over Mercedes in qualifying and much of the race.

"Yeah we had a strong car, I think we can be as confident as more than anybody else,'' Vettel added. "It was a very positive weekend and it was just one of those moments, it's my mistake, apologies to the team, they did everything right. I had it in my hands, small mistakes, big disappointment.''