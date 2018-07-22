Ricciardo likens 2018 setbacks to punches from Tyson

HOCKENHEIM, Germany -- Daniel Ricciardo has vowed to roll with the punches after suffering his third race-ending reliability issue of the season at the German Grand Prix.

After power unit component changes forced him to start from the back of the grid at Hockenheim, Ricciardo was on a fightback drive when he suffered an engine failure on lap 29 of the race. The retirement was the third caused by a mechanical issue this season and his fourth in total when his race-ending collision with teammate Max Verstappen is factored in.

"Roll with the punches," Ricciardo tweeted after the race. "Even if they're coming from Tyson.."

Ricciardo explained that the failure came just as he thought the race was coming towards him.

Daniel Ricciardo retired from the German Grand Prix with an engine failure despite taking a grid penalty on Saturday for changing power unit components. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"I felt it braking for Turn 6," he said. "When I was downshifting, I heard something was sick. And then once I accelerated I expected something when I got on power, and it was underpowered. And I could hear some noises, so it didn't sound healthy.

"I came on the radio straight away. I expected them to tell me to pull it over, and they did. I have not seen the team yet. I guess it is the engine or something.

"The first 10, 15 laps were really hard with the medium. I don't think with hindsight it was a very good tyre. I was really struggling in the traffic. Even off the start just had no grip. Once I got clear air we were able to so some low 18s, which seemed competitive at the time.

"It was looking alright. But we struggled that first part and then once we got a good run I think the race would probably have come to us. But it is just racing... I have been here too often, actually. It hurts, it always does. But what do you do?"