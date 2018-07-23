        <
          Miami Grand Prix postponed by Formula One due to complications

          12:08 PM ET
          Formula One has postponed the Miami Grand Prix it intended to hold next year due to complications with negotiations and planning.

          Miami voted in May to enter negotiations with F1 about a 10-year deal to host a street race. Those plans have been met with local opposition and last week it was confirmed a key discussion on the event, which included asking Florida Governor Rick Scott for public funding for the event, had been pushed back until after the City Commission's summer recess.

          That delay has prompted F1 to confirm there will be no Miami event next year in order to allow the plans to come together at a local level.

          More to follow...

