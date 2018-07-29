Valtteri Bottas was involved in two collisions towards the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix, first with Sebastian Vettel then with Daniel Ricciardo. (3:07)

ESPN rounds up the main talking points from Lewis Hamilton's sixth victory at the Hungaroring.

Shock: The relatively comfortable nature of Hamilton's victory was pretty unexpected. Both Ferraris had a fairly routine getaway off the line, helping Hamilton lead into Turn 1. The world champion then controlled the pace of the race and, despite a brief spell where he was not top of the order during the pit-stop window, his victory never looked under threat.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for Hamilton since his car failed in qualifying last weekend -- he goes into the summer break with back-to-back victories and a 24-point advantage in the championship.

Shocker: Valtteri Bottas had an awful finish to this race. Managing heavily-worn tyres in the closing laps, the Ferrari drivers soon closed in on him. When Sebastian Vettel finally made a pass with a nice move, undercutting at Turn 1, Bottas stayed on the inside for the following corner and went straight on. Fortunately, Vettel escaped without damage and was able to finish second.

A couple of laps later, having already lost chunks of debris in the Vettel incident, Bottas understeered into the side of Ricciardo as the Australian attempted a move around the outside of Turn 1. It was a clumsy finish and earned the Finn an immediate visit to the stewards' room post-race. Given Mercedes' comments at Silverstone earlier month -- where it suggested Ferrari had been intentionally hitting its drivers -- it will be interesting to see how the guys in red respond to this latest development to the season.

Mad Max: Max Verstappen had made several pointed remarks about Renault's power deficit this weekend; after retiring on lap five, he took aim at the French company's awful reliability record. The Dutchman's colourful language was understandable: both Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo deserve a package to challenge for championships and Renault hasn't delivered it to Red Bull.

Pain for Stoffel: Stoffel Vandoorne was on course for a much needed points finish when he suffered an apparent gearbox failure on lap 51. The Belgian is under huge pressure and is at risk of losing his McLaren seat next season -- this failure was a cruel blow for him at a crucial moment in his season.

The forgotten Ice Man Sometimes it seems like Ferrari forgets it has two cars at every race weekend. In the opening laps of the race, a bemused Kimi Raikkonen told the team his drinks bottle had not been connected -- the team admitted it had forgotten to do so. Later, it forgot to tell him when a Virtual Safety Car period was ending, telling the Finn it all happened "too quickly" for them to relay that message to him.

Star of the race: Daniel Ricciardo had a nice fight back through the field to fourth, although the aura of doing that is diminished slightly in this era of having such a big gap between the front three teams and the rest. For that reason, this deserves to go to Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly for a very impressive drive to sixth position.