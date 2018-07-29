BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Lewis Hamilton believes Sebastian Vettel would have caught and beat him to victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix without getting stuck behind teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton claimed what turned out to be a very routine win for the world champion, with a slow pit-stop meaning Vettel spent the majority of his final stint stuck behind Bottas when he had fresh tyres he could have used to attack the other Mercedes in the lead.

Vettel only got past the other Mercedes with a handful of laps left, by which point Hamilton was comfortably clear -- his final margin of victory was 17 seconds. However, the championship leader is convinced things would have been a lot different had Vettel emerged from his stop in second position.

"You could see the pace difference that they had," Hamilton said. "By the time he passed [Valtteri] passed I was looking after my engine, looking after the car. So I could have gone quicker.

"If he had come out ahead of him he probably would have caught me with five laps to go, something like that. Would I have been able to keep him behind? Would have struggled. Fortunately I did enough work early on whilst I had the opportunity whilst he was behind Valtteri."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

After taking pole position in a wet qualifying session, Hamilton had pointed out the danger of Ferrari's lightning-quick starts and superior race pace. He believes the way he and Bottas were able to get away from the front row was key to the win.

"Valtteri and I were starting first and second. Naturally both of us want to get into the lead. So we get a good start but it's also important that we also try to maintain position. If I block him, corner him in, give the opportunity to the guys behind to pass him. So I tried not to make it difficult for him in that respect."

He also admitted regret that Bottas' strategy was so badly hurt by his own fortunes -- the Finn dropped to fifth late on after clashes with Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo while trying to manage a heavily-worn set of tyres to the chequered flag.

"The strategy... we knew one car was on the soft. There needed to be a minimum gap for us both to have the best opportunity to finish where we started. If Valtteri had started up behind him, it would have been worse for him on strategy.

"So we had to have a certain gap, around four seconds or something. But I decided to turn up the heat once I'd saved my tyres in that period and as far as I'm aware Valtteri wasn't able to maintain the pace that I had after that. Then he had to pit to cover Kimi, which was going to be the case. That's a little bit unfortunate because that's a long, long way to go on the softs, it's not nice to have them on that long."