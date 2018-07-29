Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was happy with the way he won the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel remained positive about his performance. (0:57)

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Kimi Raikkonen said he could not be satisfied with third place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, despite taking his fifth podium finish in a row on Sunday.

Raikkonen started and finished third in Hungary after adopting an unconventional two-stop strategy while the rest of the front runners opted for a one-stop. He dropped a place at the start to teammate Sebastian Vettel but said beating race winner Lewis Hamilton was always going to be tough after Mercedes outqualified Ferrari on Saturday.

"It doesn't really feel like a very good race here, being in third place," he said. "I think we had very good speed but obviously what happened yesterday and after the start, we never really were able to use our speed when we were on our own, catching-up.

"But the end result, doesn't really feel like a happy finish. As a team we scored decent points and I think we have a few things to improve and I'm sure we have all the speed to be higher up -- but we need to tidy up a few things. I think which way you look at it depends if it's good or bad. I don't think it's a disaster but it could be better, for sure."

Raikkonen was joined in his celebrations by his son Robin and said it was nice to share the moment with his family.

"Obviously we didn't have the full family here, the little one, the smallest one is at home but we will go back there and he's at an age that he will remember so it's nice obviously for him, but let's hope he doesn't get too excited and wants to go go-karting. It's not the best idea right now!"