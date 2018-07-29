Max Verstappen said he was disappointed to have engine troubles throughout the first half of the season, after retiring early on in the Hungarian Grand Prix. (2:09)

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Daniel Ricciardo admits Formula One's August break has come at a perfect time to give him a way to forget about Red Bull's spluttering 2018 campaign.

Since winning the Monaco Grand Prix in May, Ricciardo has not appeared on the podium in a period beset by engine issues. After taking an engine-related grid penalty in Germany, he qualified 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix after a combination of bad timing and bad luck saw him eliminated from Q2 after being caught out by the rain, leaving him to say he felt he could not catch a break at the moment.

Following that session Ricciardo was asked if the summer break was coming at a good or bad time given his recent run of misfortune, to which he replied: "I think a good time.

"We had a triple header to try to get one [win], and now this double header and at least up until today it hasn't really turned around, or I've got any revenge so to speak. So, it's a good time for the break.

"I need some time away from the car. I am growing frustrated with these problems, so probably it's healthy for me to have some time off."

Ricciardo sits fifth in the drivers' championship, 95 points behind leader Hamilton. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The following day, he fought back to fifth after starting 12th, but admitted his feeling was still the same. However, he will have so stay on in Budapest next week to conduct one day of the in-season test at the Hungaroring.

Speaking after the race, he said: "On the summer break -- I test Tuesday and then I will escape Wednesday and get far away from race cars for a few weeks."

The frustrations are not just limited to Ricciardo's side of the Red Bull garage. Max Verstappen could not contain his fury after an early Renault engine issue forced him to retire from the race in Hungary, an incident which also prompted team boss Christian Horner to say he did not felt Renault was delivering value for money. Earlier this month Red Bull confirmed it will switch from Renault to Honda power for next season.