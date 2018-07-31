        <
          Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, wins first F3 race at Spa

          Mick Shumacher has been racing on the F3 circuit since 2017. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
          Twenty six years after his father sealed his first Formula 1 victory at the same circuit, 19-year-old Mick Schumacher won his maiden F3 race at Spa on Sunday.

          In the same spirit that carried father Michael to 91 race wins and seven F1 championships, son Mick pulled off a couple of daring overtakes to win from sixth on the grid.

          It was Mick's first F3 victory in 45 attempts and came at the same legendary Belgian circuit where Michael won his first race for Benetton in 1992.

          "As it seems, Spa is a good venue for the Schumacher family," Mick said to F3's official website.

          Father Michael hasn't been seen in public since suffering a serious head injury in a skiing accident in 2013.

