Ferrari fastest on first morning of in-season test

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Ferrari's Antonio Giovinazzi was fastest on the first morning of this week's in-season test as the last F1 action got underway at the Hungaroring ahead of the summer break.

The two-day test amounts to half of F1's in-season testing allocation and saw nine of F1's ten teams take to the track just two days after Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. Haas was the only team not to run as it had no new parts to test ahead of F1's enforced summer break through the middle of August.

Under F1's strict testing regulations, at least two of the four in-season test days have to be completed by a driver with less than three grands prix of experience, resulting in a mix of race and reserve drivers on track.

Giovinazzi, who is a reserve for Ferrari and Sauber, set the fastest time of the morning with a 1:19.648 and completed 66 laps in total. The Italian is due to drive for Sauber on Wednesday and is in the running to drive for the Swiss team full-time next year.

The Ferrari was 0.318s clear of Lando Norris' McLaren in second place, although the top seven drivers were all split by just 0.656s.

With no rules on the specification of bodywork teams run at tests, Force India and Williams took the opportunity to trial 2019-specification front wings on Tuesday morning. New rules for next year will see wider, simplified front wings with revised endplates aimed at increasing the chances of overtaking.

The wings on the Force India and Williams were the first glance of F1's new look and the changes, which permit the wing be two metres in width, were clear to see. Force India reverted to a 2018-spec wing by the end of the morning as Williams continued to run a series of aero tests on its 2019 wing, including dousing it in bright blue aero paint.