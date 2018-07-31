ESPN's Jennie Gow shares her thoughts on the three things we learnt from the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix. (1:12)

Renault's chief technical officer Bob Bell will take on an advisory role at the team after expressing a desire to take a step back from front-line work in Formula One.

Bell joined Renault in 2016 after a brief spell at Manor in 2015 and four years at Mercedes between 2010 and 2014. He was the most senior member of the Renault technical team, overseeing both the engine department in Viry-Chatillon and the chassis side in Enstone, but will now take responsibility for developing technical collaborations between the team and third parties.

Bob Bell has stepped down from his role as chief technical officer at Renault. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

Managing director of Renault Sport Racing Cyril Abiteboul paid tribute to Bell's work at the team.

"In just two and a half years he has helped to make Renault Sport a genuine and respected points scorer. He's also a massive part of the heart and soul of the team and a real motivator for everyone to draw together and get the best from themselves and each other.

"Under this planned transition within the team's executive management, Bob will now look closely at how to work with our partners but also the different stakeholders of Formula One, and of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, to ensure we continue to move even further up the grid."

Since the controversial signing of Marcin Budkowski as an executive director earlier this year, the technical structure at Renault has changed to accommodate the former FIA man. Nick Chester continues as chassis technical director while Rob White remains in place on the engine side. However, Renault confirmed Bell would not be directly replaced in his role as Chief Technical Officer.