Red Bull tends to do things differently to other teams and its adventure over the Formula One summer break is no different.

Daniel Ricciardo took Sebastian Vettel's 2011 F1 championship winning car on an extravagant road trip to the U.S.. With a potential Miami Grand Prix on the cards in 2020, Red Bull took the opportunity to showcase itself close to some of the country's most iconic. sights.

Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

The road trip included a pit stop in the middle of San Francrisco's Bay Bridge as well as trips across the Golden Gate Bridge. The tour continued with a run through the desert roads of Monumental Valley on the Arizona-Utah border before an overnight stop in Las Vegas.

F1 gets back underway in three weeks' time at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the Belgian Grand Prix.