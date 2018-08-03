Red Bull has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo will leave the team at the end of the season.

Ricciardo will leave Red Bull having spent the last five seasons with the team, winning on seven occasions and claiming 29 podium finishes. The 29-year-old has been a member of the Red Bull family since 2009, starting his Formula One career with HRT in 2011 before spending two seasons with Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013.

It is expected that Ricciardo will make the switch to Renault for 2019, partnering Nico Hulkenberg.

Reflecting on the announcement, team boss Christian Horner said: "We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future. We would like to thank him for his dedication and the role he has played since joining the team in 2014, the highlights of course being the seven wins and the 29 podiums he has achieved so far with us.

Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images)

"We will now continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us before deciding on which driver partners Max Verstappen for the 2019 season. In the meantime, there are still nine races left in 2018 and we are fully focused on maximising every opportunity for Max and Daniel for the remainder of the season."

The identity of Ricciardo's replacement is still unknown with either of Red Bull's junior drivers -- Carlos Sainz or Pierre Gasly -- the likely candidates to replace the Australian.