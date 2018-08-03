Daniel Ricciardo will make the switch from Red Bull to Renault for the 2019 Formula One season.

The Australian has signed a two-year deal with the French manufacturer, where he will partner Nico Hulkenberg. Ricciardo will leave Red Bull having spent the last five seasons with the team, winning on seven occasions and claiming 29 podium finishes.

The 29-year-old has been a member of the Red Bull family since 2009, starting his F1 career with HRT in 2011 before spending two seasons with Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013.

He made the move up to Red Bull in 2014 following Mark Webber's retirement and he has since established himself as one of F1's leading drivers.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far,'' Ricciardo said. "But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge. I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won.

"I hope to be able to help them in this journey and contribute on and off track.''

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the signing of Ricciardo will help the team continue to move forward towards the top end of the grid.

"Daniel's signing underscores our determination to accelerate our progress towards the forefront of the sport. It is also a recognition of the work accomplished over the past two and a half seasons. Daniel's undoubted talent and charisma are a huge bonus and statement for the team.

"We will have to repay his faith in us by delivering the best car possible. We welcome him to our growing team in 2019 with a great deal of pride, but also humility."

The identity of Ricciardo's replacement at Red Bull is still unknown with either of its junior drivers -- Carlos Sainz or Pierre Gasly -- the likely candidates to replace the Australian.