As Daniel Ricciardo announces a switch to Renault for 2019, Laurence Edmondson wonders who might take his Red Bull spot. (2:06)

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes his team was ''pretty close'' to signing Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo for the 2019 Formula One season.

Ricciardo surprised the F1 world yesterday when his switch from Red Bull to Renault was announced after many expected the Australian to remain at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen. Ahead of the French Grand Prix in June, there were reports linking Ricciardo with a move to McLaren and Brown has revealed talks did take place.

"We had a couple of meetings and we are big fans of Daniel," Brown told RACER. "I think he's a great guy, I think he's a great race car driver. How close we came to getting him, I think only Daniel knows the answer to that question.

"Had we been running more competitively I think that would have increased our odds.

"I think he had a strong desire to leave and I think it was probably pretty close between us and Renault, but ultimately Daniel would be best to tell you how close. But he was certainly someone that we rate very highly and think he's a great race car driver and a great guy."

Ricciardo was linked with a switch to McLaren earlier in the season. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren has yet to confirm its driver line-up for next season with Fernando Alonso's future still up in the air. Brown believes Ricciardo's surprise departure from Red Bull won't affect his team's or Alonso's plans for 2019.

"I think it's thrown a spanner in the works for some other teams but we've got a plan which we are executing against which Ricciardo's move doesn't impact.

"Red Bull is a great racing team but I think Fernando has got what he wants to do in the back of his mind. Never say never, but I don't think it changes anything in Fernando's world."