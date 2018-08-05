McLaren junior Lando Norris admits his future is still uncertain and will likely remain so until Fernando Alonso reveals his plans for 2019.

Norris currently sits second overall in Formula One's feeder series Formula 2 and is widely tipped as one of the sport's leading stars of the future. McLaren's driver line-up is still unconfirmed with Alonso yet to decide whether he wants to remain in the sport or fully switch his focus to securing the final part of the Triple Crown by winning the Indy 500.

Stoffel Vandoorne's future with the team is also uncertain with the Belgian struggling for form in 2018, being the only driver this season not to beat his teammate in qualifying.

When asked about his F1 future, Norris said: "It's very difficult to say, especially being in the situation we are right now with no-one really knowing what Fernando wants to do next year.

"Obviously it'd be very nice to be in Formula One, but at the same time staying with McLaren, maybe it's better to be saying: 'I want to be doing these FP1s, have more opportunities to drive in Formula One', if there is confirmation that I might be offered a seat in 2020, maybe that's a better opportunity and a situation to be in.

"Until everyone starts making decisions, I don't really know what to say."

Norris was linked with a move to Toro Rosso earlier in the year and the Briton says he could see himself moving to another outfit but admits McLaren is his preferred choice.

"Of course I could see it, I would like to see it, that I could just be in Formula 1. But I don't think that's still the way to go. I think ideally I'd be with McLaren next year, that's the perfect situation, but it's not up for me to decide, it's up to the bosses and Fernando and whoever makes all the decisions.

"I just have to focus on Formula 2, doing the best job I can in that, hopefully winning as that's the best thing I can do, having good days like today and yesterday just to try and persuade it more my way, but until then I just have to keep my head down.''