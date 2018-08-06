        <
        >

          Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win British Formula 3 race

          play
          Who could replace Ricciardo at Red Bull? (2:06)

          As Daniel Ricciardo announces a switch to Renault for 2019, Laurence Edmondson wonders who might take his Red Bull spot. (2:06)

          5:31 AM ET
          • Connor McDonagh

          Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win a British Formula 3 race on Sunday by claiming victory at Brands Hatch.

          Starting from fourth on the grid, Chadwick made a strong start gaining two places and quickly settled into second place. The Briton stayed behind Singapore's Pavan Ravishankar for the rest of the race, who was handed ten-second penalty for a jump start handing Chadwick a historic victory.

          "I knew that he [Ravishankar] was going to get a penalty but I was hoping it would be a drive through so I could get my head down and I wanted to win on the road," said Chadwick. "This win is more about showing that it's possible [to win as a woman]. When I'm on the money I know I can be the quickest or one of the quickest.

          "Today show's that it's possible and nothing to do with my gender."

          Chadwick's first win means she now sits eighth overall in the 2018 British Formula 3 Championship.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices