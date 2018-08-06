As Daniel Ricciardo announces a switch to Renault for 2019, Laurence Edmondson wonders who might take his Red Bull spot. (2:06)

Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win a British Formula 3 race on Sunday by claiming victory at Brands Hatch.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Chadwick made a strong start gaining two places and quickly settled into second place. The Briton stayed behind Singapore's Pavan Ravishankar for the rest of the race, who was handed ten-second penalty for a jump start handing Chadwick a historic victory.

"I knew that he [Ravishankar] was going to get a penalty but I was hoping it would be a drive through so I could get my head down and I wanted to win on the road," said Chadwick. "This win is more about showing that it's possible [to win as a woman]. When I'm on the money I know I can be the quickest or one of the quickest.

"Today show's that it's possible and nothing to do with my gender."

Chadwick's first win means she now sits eighth overall in the 2018 British Formula 3 Championship.