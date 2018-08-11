The son of seven-time Formula One Champion Michael Schumacher -- Mick Schumacher -- still has his sights on F1 after registering his first win of the 2018 European Formula 3 season at Spa-Francorchamps.

The German is currently competing in his second season of F3 -- the series which in recent years has seen the likes of Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll compete in. In 2017, Mick was given the opportunity to drive his father's 1994 title-winning Benetton at Spa during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

With interest continually growing, the 19-year-old is remaining focused on the job at hand.

"The '94 [Benetton] car, when I drove it, was on the F1 weekend,'' Mick said in an interview on Mobil 1 The Grid's YouTube channel. "To be honest here I am a bit more focused on what I am doing on track so I don't really notice it too much but for sure my goal has always been F1 and it's still been my goal now with one step after the other, we move forward.''

Mick currently sits eighth in the drivers' championship with five rounds remaining and he's is hopeful the remaining part of season is more fruitful as he looks to build on his first win.

"The championship is very strong,'' he added. "We have good drivers which all came from karting so I know them pretty well. For me, unfortunately, the luck wasn't on my side up until now so really hoping that the rest of the season really gets on and it's better. The luck hasn't been on our side but we will fight until I am on the top step.''