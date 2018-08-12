Romain Grosjean feels he has turned a corner in the races leading up to the summer break after a tough start to the 2018 Formula One season.

The Frenchman's season has been marred with several high profile mistakes, most notably in Baku where he spun under the Safety Car while running well inside the points. Comparatively, Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen has consistently scored in the first part of the season and sits 24 points clear of Grosjean.

A fourth-place in Austria followed by two points finishes in Germany and Hungary has left Grosjean feeling like he is ''back on a good path'' going into the second half of the campaign.

"Nothing has changed,'' Grosjean replied when asked about his F1 future. "We are both grown up. As I said a few times I think the team knows what I've brought since day one, and I know I haven't delivered what I should have delivered in some races this year.

"Hopefully it's a past story and now we're back on a good path but I think the summer is a good time to think about that.''

Grosjean sits 14th in the drivers' championship on 21 points. Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Grosjean's future with Haas is still uncertain with team boss Guenther Steiner stating on several occasions that a decision on the team's driver line-up will be made during the summer break.

"There's a lot of talks in the paddock and a lot of speculation all the time,'' Grosjean added. "There aren't a lot of drivers with a lot of experience as well, maybe I can go somewhere and develop the team, but my main option is to stay here and keep doing our good business."