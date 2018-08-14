Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur has hailed his team's progress throughout the 2018 Formula One season.

The Swiss team has enjoyed a resurgence in 2018 after it aligned with Alfa Romeo in the winter prior to the season. Sauber has scored points in seven of the first 11 races and sits ninth in the constructors' championship, ten points behind Toro Rosso.

Having scored just seven points in the previous two seasons combined, Vasseur has been impressed with how Sauber is moving forward.

"Yes, I think we are on a good path," he said. "If you compare with the beginning of the season and the first part of the season -- not only Melbourne -- but I think we improved a lot, more than 1.5 percent compared to the front of the field. It's a huge step forward for us now.

"But I know perfectly that the more you move forward the more the steps are difficult. It's good to have expectation because it's the best way to put some pressure on the team to put some pressure on the guys, on the drivers -- and this is the key point for the team."

Charles Leclerc has been a big reason why Sauber has enjoyed success in 2018, scoring 13 of the team's 18 points. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)

Next season sees the introduction of simpler front wings and changes to the rear wing in a bid to improve overtaking as part of the changes for 2019. Vasseur has confirmed Sauber has switched its focus to next season as he doesn't believe finishing higher in the constructors' championship is fruitful enough to continue development on this year's car.

"If all the other teams are continuing to push and develop it will be more and more difficult but we also know that the big gain for us will be more next year than this year,'' Vasseur added.

"Honestly, if we finish the championship eighth, ninth or seventh, it's not a huge difference. There's a huge change to the regulation next year, we have a great opportunity and we have to consider this as a real challenge."