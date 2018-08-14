        <
        >

          Fernando Alonso to quit Formula One: Social media reaction

          play
          Fernando Alonso announces F1 retirement (0:59)

          Spanish two-time world champion Fernando Alonso announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2018 season. (0:59)

          1:11 PM ET
          • Connor McDonagh

          So the news is out, Fernando Alonso will retire from Formula One at the end of the season.

          After 17 seasons, two titles, 32 grand prix victories and 97 podium finishes the Spaniard will bow out of the sport. While his final years in the sport have not been fruitful in terms of results, Alonso is still widely accepted as one of F1's best.

          With Alonso still got the remainder of the World Endurance Championship season to complete and a return to the U.S. to compete in IndyCar a possibility, we will surely be seeing Alonso back among the motorsport news headlines in the very near future.

          Here's a round-up of the best reaction on social media to the announcement:

          Two of Alonso's ex teammates, Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa were the first to heap praise on the Spaniard...

          Alonso claimed two wins at the Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya.

          His only two F1 titles came during his years with Renault...

          Sky Sports F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle's reaction:

          From 'Nando to Lando? McLaren's young driver Lando Norris will surely be hoping to be the man to replace Alonso.

          Nico Hulkenberg showcased his Spanish skills to wish Alonso well for the future.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices