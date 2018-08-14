Spanish two-time world champion Fernando Alonso announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2018 season. (0:59)

So the news is out, Fernando Alonso will retire from Formula One at the end of the season.

After 17 seasons, two titles, 32 grand prix victories and 97 podium finishes the Spaniard will bow out of the sport. While his final years in the sport have not been fruitful in terms of results, Alonso is still widely accepted as one of F1's best.

With Alonso still got the remainder of the World Endurance Championship season to complete and a return to the U.S. to compete in IndyCar a possibility, we will surely be seeing Alonso back among the motorsport news headlines in the very near future.

Here's a round-up of the best reaction on social media to the announcement:

Two of Alonso's ex teammates, Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa were the first to heap praise on the Spaniard...

It has been a privilege and an honour being your friend, your team mate and racing against you in @F1 @alo_oficial . I will miss you at the end of the season. https://t.co/rtn5cFnuHJ — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 14, 2018

Congratulations @alo_oficial !! Be happy and enjoy your next challenge. 🙏🏻 for me you were one of the best driver in the planet!! Take care and God bless you.🙏🏻👍 https://t.co/VscpRoN6y6 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 14, 2018

Alonso claimed two wins at the Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Thank you Fernando, for all these years, your talent and the fantastic years we have spent together. F1 is bigger thanks to you. Circuit will always be your home. https://t.co/3DMk3ZFWDE — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) August 14, 2018

His only two F1 titles came during his years with Renault...

Sky Sports F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle's reaction:

I'll miss Fernando's fiery character and relentless speed. Unfulfilled potential yet still huge achievements in F1. Needed somebody stronger than him around to control the destructive moments which prevented him being first choice for any team, but not sure such a person exists https://t.co/qaYcK4PVyr — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) August 14, 2018

From 'Nando to Lando? McLaren's young driver Lando Norris will surely be hoping to be the man to replace Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg showcased his Spanish skills to wish Alonso well for the future.