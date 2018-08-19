Jenson Button is certain former McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso would return to Formula One in the right scenario.

Earlier this week, Alonso announced he will be stepping away from F1 at the end of 2018. His statement made it clear it is not a full retirement from the series, saying it would be "the right moment" to return if and when McLaren was competitive again in the n

Button, who was Alonso's teammate in 2015 and 2016, is certain the prospect of winning F1 races again would be enough to entice the two-time world champion back.

"It's always down to the individual when they choose to leave Formula One," Button said. "He has done the same thing as what I chose to do - leave but leave it open, for one year after, to go back. I think that's the right option to do.

Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button were teammates at McLaren. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

"And if the McLaren's quick and it's winning races, he'll be back to Formula One, definitely. Every driver in the world would love to be in a winning car in Formula One. You retire, I think, because you get bored of the travel and the stress of it, and if your results aren't there, there's no reason to be there.

"If the car is quick, I'm sure he'd want to jump back in in 2020."

Button and Alonso are lining up on the same grid this weekend at the Silverstone round of the World Endurance Championship season. Alonso has ben dovetailing his F1 duties by driving for Toyota in the series, helping him to a Le Mans 24 Hours victory on his debut earlier this year. That means he now only has to add an Indy 500 trophy to his collection to complete the Triple Crown he has been chasing. Although there are rumours of an IndyCar test later this year, Alonso says he will not make a decision on his future until October at the earliest.