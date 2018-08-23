        <
          Banned F2 driver Santino Ferrucci keeps Haas development role

          SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Haas will retain development driver Santino Ferrucci in his current role "for the time being" despite the recent controversy around his ban from Formula Two.

          American driver Ferrucci was dropped by F2 team Trident after a series of incidents at the championship's Silverstone which had culminated in being handed a four-race ban. At that race his rap sheet included a delibertate collision with Trident teammate and fellow Haas development driver Arjun Maini

          Ferrucci has since found a drive with IndyCar team Dayle Coyne Racing for the races at Portland and Sonoma, which close out the 2018 season. He made a pair of starts for the team at the double header in Detroit this June.

          Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who had wanted to take time over the summer break to discuss Ferrucci's future with team owner Gene Haas, says he will remain on board for now.

          "I think we keep him for the time being on the programme," he said. "We will see what he is going to do in IndyCar and stay with that one.The guy is trying to make a career and in the end we don't want to pull the rug under his feet."

          After the controversial F2 race at Silverstone, it emerged Ferrucci had been blocked from running a political slogan synonymous with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign on the side of his car, due to the regulations.

