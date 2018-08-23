Jordan team founder Eddie Jordan and driver Damon Hill remember an unlikely 1-2 for the team at the 1998 Belgium Grand Prix. (2:59)

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Haas will retain development driver Santino Ferrucci in his current role "for the time being" despite the recent controversy around his ban from Formula Two.

American driver Ferrucci was dropped by F2 team Trident after a series of incidents at the championship's Silverstone which had culminated in being handed a four-race ban. At that race his rap sheet included a delibertate collision with Trident teammate and fellow Haas development driver Arjun Maini

Ferrucci has since found a drive with IndyCar team Dayle Coyne Racing for the races at Portland and Sonoma, which close out the 2018 season. He made a pair of starts for the team at the double header in Detroit this June.

Ferrucci got his first taste of F1 machinery back in 2016, driving for Haas at the post-British GP test at Silverstone. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who had wanted to take time over the summer break to discuss Ferrucci's future with team owner Gene Haas, says he will remain on board for now.

"I think we keep him for the time being on the programme," he said. "We will see what he is going to do in IndyCar and stay with that one.The guy is trying to make a career and in the end we don't want to pull the rug under his feet."

After the controversial F2 race at Silverstone, it emerged Ferrucci had been blocked from running a political slogan synonymous with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign on the side of his car, due to the regulations.