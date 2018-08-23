SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- After teammate Daniel Ricciardo's decision to leave for Renault, Max Verstappen says he has full faith in Red Bull's ability to deliver him a title-winning car in the near future.

Ricciardo stunned Red Bull during the summer break by announcing a switch to the French manufacturer for next year. Renault has supplied Red Bull throughout Ricciardo's stint at the team but its failure to deliver the team an engine capable of matching Mercedes and Ferrari has played a huge role in the company's decision to switch to Honda for next season.

When asked if he saw any signs Ricciardo was growing frustrated at Red Bull, something he revealed was the case on Thursday, Verstappen said: "I don't know, I don't think so.

"Of course I think everybody has moments in their careers when they're frustrated, or you're not happy with the current situation. I think everybody here wants to win races and wants to win championships. Sometimes it's not like that, you have to really be patient and work hard for it, so you need the whole package to come together.

Verstappen has yet to out-score Ricciardo as teammates across a whole season and currently trails the Australian by 13 points Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"I think that's what Red Bull is working on at the moment and I'm confident that they can deliver a car which is capable of winning every race, we just need the whole package. We are working towards that. That's why also it was a little bit of a surprise for me that he left. If he wanted a change of scenery I'm not sure it's the best scenery to go to."

Ricciardo's move prompted the elevation of Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly, meaning the Frenchman will be Verstappen's teammate in 2019.