SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Fernando Alonso claims Red Bull approached him "a couple of times this year" to replace Daniel Ricciardo in 2019.

Ricciardo's move to Renault for next season has started a chain reaction across the grid, moving Red Bull juniors Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz in different directions. Gasly will step up from Toro Rosso to the senior team, while Sainz will leave the programme entirely to replace Alonso at McLaren following his fellow countryman's decision to quit at the end of 2018.

Alonso has said his decision to walk away from F1 is down to the predictability of the sport and admitted during Thursday's press conference that it was also down to the fact he has not had a winning car for several years.

The day after Ricciardo's announcement was made, Red Bull boss Christian Horner told F1's official podcast he would never sign the Spaniard because he causes "chaos" behind the scenes wherever he goes. Speaking to Sky Sports in the TV pen on Thursday, Alonso claimed Horner had been in contact about the seat.

"From one of these top three teams I had an offer already a couple of times this year," he said. "It was not the time for me to join that adventure. For me at the moment Formula One is not giving me the challenges I am looking for at the moment. Outside F1 I am discovering other series outside motorsport which give you different challenges and makes you more complete driver. It's what I will try to find in 2019."

When asked if he was referring to Red Bull and an offer to replace Ricciardo, he said: "Yes".

Alonso's plans beyond 2018 are not set in stone. He will complete the World Endurance Championship super-season with Toyota, which culminates with next year's Le Mans 24 Hours -- an event he won this year -- but his decision to stop F1 has freed him up to contest the Indy 500 or a full IndyCar season. Alonso is expected to complete an IndyCar test later this year, but has said he will not be making a decision on his next step until October at the earliest.