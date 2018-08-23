SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Nico Hulkenberg thinks Renault's acquisition of Daniel Ricciardo's services for 2019 shows the team remains "very serious" about returning to the front end of the grid.

Ricciardo will partner Hulknberg next year after making the surprise decision not to sign a contract extension with Red Bull. Renault returned to the grid as a factory outfit in 2016 following the acquisition of Lotus and has been making steady progress as a team since.

"Definitely he will be an asset to the team," Hulkenberg said of Ricciardo. "First of all, every team needs and wants two strong drivers to deliver the results, but also he has a lot of experience, a lot of valuable experience from a team like Red Bull which could be useful and helpful here. So for sure, he'll definitely be an asset and a win for Renault."

When asked if the team has a bright future ahead of it, he said: "Yes, there is. That's why I also came. Obviously we are in the process now halfway through that process and on that path of trying to achieve the goal of coming to the front.

"There's still a lot of work to do, there's still a long road ahead of us. But we have improved, we have made progress. The team is definitely very serious, very professional in their approach in achieving their aims. They're very serious about that."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Hulkenberg is relishing the prospect of comparing himself to Ricciardo, the winner of seven races since 2014.

"If I look good against him, it makes me look better for sure. But if not, then not. That's to be seen. But I don't think about these things right now. That's all for next year.

"I think I'll just have to do my homework. I'm not worried about Daniel's speed. I think I can compete with anyone if I'm on good form, if I'm doing my homework, then I don't think I have to hide from anyone. I'm looking forward to the challenge. Of course he's a strong driver with a very good reputation, but like I said before, I think it's a win in every aspect."