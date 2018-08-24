Daniel Ricciardo said his emotions were "open" as he arrived at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix following his switch from Red Bull to Renault for the 2019 Formula One season. (1:13)

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Christian Horner has categorically denied Fernando Alonso's claim Red Bull has approached him on numerous occasions about a 2019 race seat.

This weekend Alonso, who has announced he will quit F1 at the end of the year, claimed he received numerous offers to replace Daniel Ricciardo after his decision to move to Renault for next season. The day after that particular news story broke, Horner told F1's official podcast that he would not sign Alonso to a race team because, despite admiring his talent, he thinks the Spaniard causes "chaos" wherever he goes.

During the media day for the Belgian Grand Prix Alonso said he had rejected approaches from Red Bull, despite citing his lack of a winning car as the reason for leaving. In a different Sky Sports interview set to broadcast later this weekend, a preview has shown Alonso claiming he's had six offers from the team "in 2007, in 2009, in 2011, '13, and two this year: one in Monaco, one in August."

Horner has rejected that suggestion -- saying the only offer given was the one Alonso famously rejected in 2007. The Red Bull boss went on to clarify that Alonso's management and F1 bosses were the ones making enquiries this year about their next move after the Ricciardo news.

"Just to be totally clear, there was no offer to Fernando Alonso for next year," Horner said. "Alonso is a fantastic driver, he's a great talent in Formula One. He's obviously chosen his path.

"We had an offer from Flavio Briatore and from [F1 owners] Liberty Media but the position within Red Bull has always been pretty clear that we invest in youth and obviously have a talent pool through the Red Bull talent programme. As has been the case with Sebastian Vettel, Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, we're always going to draw upon the talent pool we have.

"We have offered Fernando Alonso a contract in the past, but that was back in 2007."

When asked about the approach made about Liberty Media, Horner said he was not surprised the sport's owners were keen to see if there was a chance to keep a driver like Alonso in the sport.

"There was just an enquiry as to whether we would consider Fernando, which you can understand from a promoter's point of view. Fernando is a great asset to Formula One if he is in a competitive car. I'm sure they'd prefer him to be staying than pursuing his Triple Crown, I wouldn't expect them to do anything different."

In the same Sky interview being broadcast later this week, Alonso said he wants Horner to apologise to him for the comments made in the F1 podcast.

Ricciardo will be replaced by Pierre Gasly, who is making the step up from Toro Rosso next season.