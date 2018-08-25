SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Esteban Ocon hopes performances like his qualifying lap at the Belgian Grand Prix are enough to secure his Formula One future.

Editor's Picks Everything you need to know about the changes at Force India Why does Force India's rebooted team have to start on zero points? What happens to its prize money? ESPN explains the details behind the grid's "newest" entry.

Ocon qualified third at Spa-Francorchamps as wet conditions levelled the playing field in the top ten shootout at Spa-Francorchamps. Combined with Force India teammate Sergio Perez qualifying fourth, the result represents one of the feel-good stories of the year, coming just a matter of weeks after the team was saved from administration.

However, the recent change in ownership has also cast doubt over Ocon's future as new owner Lawrence Stroll looks set to move his son Lance from Williams to the team. The driver switch is rumoured to be possible in the coming rounds at either Monza or Singapore and Ocon, rather than Perez, is expected to be the driver who will make way for Stroll.

A switch to McLaren at the expense of Stoffel Vandoorne could provide a lifeline for Ocon's season, but the French driver admitted the situation is far from certain.

"Well you know for sure, my future is not done at the moment," he said. "I don't know where I will race next year or what I will do.

"The only thing I can do is to do well on-track, to focus, do the same job as before, try to do the best, and if you do a strong job in Formula One, the teams, they can't skip you. They have to have you. That's what I'm trying to do."

Force India saw its drivers qualify third and fourth at Spa. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel qualified ahead of Ocon and were both supportive of the Force India driver during the post-qualifying press conference.

"For sure it's awesome to hear that," Ocon said. "I'm very happy to hear that. Of course, I want to be racing next year, and I'm doing everything for it, I'm working very hard every day for it.

"To hear great things from those two champions is just fantastic. I will see what the future is going to bring. I'm managed by Mercedes, and they've taken great decisions for me in the past, so I'm sure it will be the same again for me in the future hopefully, and I will be sorted out."