Belgian Grand Prix strategy guide

Whichever way you look at it, the Belgian Grand Prix appears to be a nailed on one-stopper. The two softest compounds can be used to get to the flag, with a 16-lap stint on the super-softs followed by a 28-lap stint on the softs the most likely option for the top ten (who will all start on the red-striped tyre).

Fastest strategies over a 44-lap race With a dry race the thoretical quickest pit-stop strategies predicted by Pirelli are as follows: For those starting on Red SUPER-SOFT tyres:

ONE-STOPPER: One stint on supersoft for 16 laps + one stint on soft to the flag For those starting on Yellow SOFT tyres:

ONE-STOPPER: One stint on soft for 28 laps + one stint on supersoft to the flag (with the advantage of a lighter car on supersofts)

In case of WARMER CONDITIONS (and with the possibility of some blisters on super-softs) these the two possible alternative strategies:

ONE-STOPPER: One stint on supersoft for 12 laps + one stint on medium to the flag ONE-STOPPER: One stint on soft for 25 laps + one stint on medium to the flag A TWO-STOPPER: (Two stints on supersoft for 13+13 laps, then soft to the flag) would be more than 15 seconds slower

Depending on how well drivers manage the super-softs, they may be able to go longer than lap 16, but the soft proved to be a solid race tyre in practice and is likely to offer respectable pace throughout a stint of up to 30 laps. Also, several drivers experienced blistering on the super-softs during practice, which could trigger earlier pit stops if it re-emerges on race day.

Cooler conditions should help combat that blistering, and may induce graining on the front tyres instead. But such is the energy put through the tyre in Spa's fast corners that a car with a poor set-up is always in danger of damaging its tyres while running heavy fuel at the start of the race.

Given that Valtteri Bottas is starting from the back of the grid, Ferrari are likely to have the upper-hand in dictating strategy at the front, with Sebastian Vettel starting second and Kimi Raikkonen seventh. Don't be surprised if Raikkonen pits relatively early to try and pressure Lewis Hamilton with an undercut while Vettel attempts to go longer. Track position will be key, although a good run from La Source, through Eau Rouge and up to Les Combes can provide an overtaking opportunity.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A Safety Car is the only thing that may upset strategy, although if an early one comes out teams will still have the option of switching to the mediums to continue through to the end of the race.