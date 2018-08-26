SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Fernando Alonso said the Halo was "a very good thing to have" on F1 cars after his violent crash over the top of Charles Leclerc's car, which he blamed on the driving of Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

Alonso was sent into a terrifying spin over the top of Charles Leclerc's Sauber when Hulkenberg appeared to misjudge his braking and slam into the back of his car. It was similar to the incident which eliminated Alonso from the 2012 race at the same corner, when Romain Grosjean caused a huge accident by also braking at the wrong moment.

Grosjean was handed a one-race ban for that incident and Alonso referenced that when asked about it immediately afterwards.

"Yet again a very big-time missed braking point," Alonso told BBC Radio Five Live after the crash. "Last time Romain had a race ban. This time we'll see.

"It's hard to understand how you can miss a braking point that much. You arrive at a speed where it's impossible to negotiate the corner."

Fernando Alonso's car appeared to land on top of the Sauber of Charles Leclerc BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images

The images of Leclerc's Sauber after the incident showed damage to the Halo cockpit protection device, introduced this year to protect the head of every driver in such incidents. Alonso said the incident should be another reminder of why the FIA made the device mandatory for 2018.

"The positive side is that we all three are okay, including Charles. I flew over his car and the halo was a very good thing to have today. I think for him it helped, looking at the replay. I was definitely happier that I had the halo. We don't need to prove that it's a good thing to have."