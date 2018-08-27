SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Formula One race director Charlie Whiting is slightly confused by Lewis Hamilton's latest comments about Ferrari's apparent engine advantage.

After losing to title rival Sebastian Vettel at the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton said Ferrari "have a few trick things going on in the car". Although this was initially interpreted as an implication of cheating, Hamilton was quick to say he was not suggesting anything illegal was going on with Ferrari's engine --- pointing out that "trick" is often used in motorsport to refer to an advantageous part or upgrade that other teams do not have.

Whiting thinks Mercedes should focus on improving its own engine instead of speculating about what Ferrari has done.

"I'm quite amused about it really because we know quite a lot about Ferrari's car and there is no way Lewis would know about anything about the Ferrari car," he said. They are doing a good job at the moment and Mercedes have got to try to counter that, haven't they?"

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Whiting is the main point of reference for F1 teams at the sport's governing body, the FIA. He insists he has seen nothing on Ferrari's engine which he feels contravenes the regulations.

"Well that particular comment doesn't actually say anything. If he says they have got a few tricks going on in that car then clearly they have got things going on in that car that are giving it performance, which we are all aware of - when I say all, I mean us in the FIA - and obviously we are happy with it."